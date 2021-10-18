Edie Louise Bailey of Hermiston was born July 28, 1971, in Salem, the daughter of Eddie and Carolyn (Vohland) Cain. She passed away in Hermiston Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the age of 50.
Edie lived in Salem until the age of 7 when she moved to Hermiston. She attended schools in Hermiston and graduated from Hermiston High School in the class of 1990. She later attended Blue Mountain Community College where she completed her associate's degree. In 1991, she began her career with the Hermiston School District where she worked as a special needs assistant. She later transferred to the Umatilla ESD where she continued her work as a special needs assistant until 2014.
Edie married Bill Bailey in 1995. The couple divorced many years later.
Edie loved spending time with her two sons; in sports, hunting or fishing. She also enjoyed umpiring softball for a good 20 years.
She is survived by her two sons; Trestton Bailey of Seattle, and Drexlyn and daughter-in-law Audrey Bailey of Hermiston; mother, Carolyn Peterson of Dallas; father, Eddie and wife Connie Cain of LaPine; brother, Cody and wife Karen Cain of Dallas; nephew, Brody Cain of Dallas; two grandchildren, Maysie and Joel.
At her request, no services will be held. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
