Irrigon
November 25, 1938 — September 23, 2020
Edith Marie Collins Johnson, 81, of Irrigon, Oregon, was born on November 25, 1938, in La Boca, La Plata County, Colorado, to parents Elmer George Cox and Edith Marie Johnson. She was called to her celestial home on September 23, 2020, in Hermiston, Oregon.
Marie, as most knew her, settled down and made her home in beautiful Union County, Oregon, at the base of the Blue Mountains. Here, she would settle down and raise her four children until divorce forced her to relocate.
In 1988, she married George Arnold Johnson and they made their home in Meacham, Oregon. Many years were spent on the mountain making cherished memories of sledding, building snowmen, riding snowmobiles, swimming in the creek and picking huckleberries for huckleberry pancakes with her grandchildren.
She was an active member of the Salvation Army Church, The Eagles Lodge, The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and The VFW Auxiliary.
Upon the death of her husband, Mrs. Johnson relocated to Pendleton, Oregon, and later to Irrigon, Oregon, where she lived with family until she was called home.
Mrs. Johnson enjoyed teaching the young children that visited how to play Chinese checkers or a good game of Aggravation. She loved playing Solitaire, watching old Western movies, reading books and gossiping to her many family members on the phone.
She is survived by her sons Charles Elmer Collins of Alaska and Michael Wayne Collins of Pendleton, Oregon; brothers George Elmer Cox of Portland, Oregon, Norman Eugene Cox of Vancouver, Washington, Henry "Hank" Wood Cox of Riddle, Oregon, and Walter John Cox of Roseburg, Oregon; sisters Donna Leona Cox and Mina Earlene Cox-South, both of Pendleton, Oregon; and numerous beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband George Arnold Johnson; daughters Marilyn Marie Collins-McBride and Evelyn Mildred Yaingelou; and sisters Doris Elvia Cox, Mary Ellen Cox Moody, Ruth Evelyn Cox Barret and Sarah Lavelle Cox.
A Celebration of Life gathering with state social distancing guidelines being followed will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton, Oregon.
Please share memories of Marie with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
