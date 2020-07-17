Milton-Freewater
September 20, 1932 — July 15, 2020
Edmond “Eddie” Doherty II, age 87, passed away surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Born on Sept. 20, 1932, to Edmond and Sarah Doherty, he joined his two sisters, Mary Edna and Carole. The Doherty family lived in Walla Walla, Washington, until Eddie’s father’s untimely passing at the age of 36 due to scarlet fever. The family moved to Pendleton, Oregon, where Eddie attended St. Joseph’s Academy. Eddie played basketball and was all-state in high school. Eddie would comment that “he was in the top 10 of his class” yet failed to tell us that there were only 10 in his class. He graduated in 1950 from St. Joseph’s Academy.
Eddie’s passion for rodeo and riding bulls began at the Daly ranch in Butter Creek, Oregon. Eddie spent many days “ridin’, ropin’ and ranchin’” with his cousin, Charlie Daly, who he often referred to as his brother. It was here that he cultivated his love of the land.
Eddie was drafted in 1952 and was sent to Korea. He served in the United States Army Infantry Division and spent several months in a tent, on a cot and making lifelong friends, Teague and Facrell.
In 1955, a mutual friend invited Eddie and two other girls to go to Lehman Hot Springs. The three girls sat in front and Eddie was in the back with a beer. On the way home, he invited one of the girls to sit in the back with him. As one of the girls started to climb over the seat, Eddie said, “Not you!” He was interested in Nancy Swanson. Nancy didn’t climb over that seat; however, she did agree to a date at the Alta Theatre. They dated for several years as she finished her teaching degree.
Eddie attended Eastern Oregon State College, was a bull rider and ranch hand. Eddie and Nancy were married in 1961 in Pendleton, Oregon. They moved from Pilot Rock to Milton-Freewater with their first five children in 1966. Eddie worked his way up to branch manager of the Milton-Freewater PGG, Nancy began teaching for the school district, and they had three more children.
Eddie served the St. Francis Catholic Church of Milton-Freewater. He was the eucharistic minister and devoted many hours to the parish. He also gave his time to the Rotary, United Way, Special Olympics, Elks Lodge and Little League. Eddie was an avid hunter and enjoyed sharing this love with his sons, grandsons and his buddies, Larry McDevitt and Steve Campbell.
Eddie and Nancy and their family Art (Sandy), Lisa (Tim), Kim (Joe), Hoot (Ann), Go-Go (Ted), Shawn (Nathalie), Tim (Stephanie) and Heather (Brian) filled their soul. They enjoyed many memorable family gatherings, parties, and trips to their cabin at Lehman Hot Springs (where they met and fell in love). Their children provided opportunity to travel all over the world, from South Africa, to Ireland, to Japan — though their favorite place to be was right at home together, as it was filled with love, joy and unending laughter.
He was a proud grandpa and loved each new addition to the Doherty clan. His 15 grandchildren (Blake, Jessica, Sarah, Ashley, Alex, Nicky, Mikey, Eddie, Dallas, Elsie, Dylan, Emme, Francis, Liam and Charlie) and two great-grandchildren (Annabelle and Hadley) were the perfect additions to this wild brood.
Eddie was a man with a strong work ethic, passionate opinion, deep faith, love for family, a wonderful friend and had a great sense of humor. His unique vernacular will live through all of us.
His cowboy sprit and true Irish grit will be missed immensely in our family. In remembering Eddie, enjoy a cold Rainer and a good Irish sayin’:
”The beauty of the Irish hills
”Has always been a balm to my soul.
”To think that Heaven must be
”Even more glorious than Ireland
”Fills me with a desire to see it.
”So I’ve gone ahead of all of you,
”But rest assured,
”I’ll be there when you catch up.”
The celebration of Eddie’s life begins Wednesday, July 22 at 6 p.m. for the rosary at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. His funeral mass and service will be Thursday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 800 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801, immediately followed by his burial at Olney Cemetery.
Due to COVID restrictions, the rosary is limited to 60 people, mass is limited to 50 people and the burial is unlimited. Please note these restrictions, and masks are required at all locations. If you have questions, please contact the Doherty family at 541-938-5618.
To leave an online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
