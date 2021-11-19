Edna “Marie” Kellogg, 77, of Ione, died peacefully at her home Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. A graveside service was held Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
Marie’s birthdate was Jan. 20, 1944, she was one of three daughters and son, born to Ellis and Betty Hughes Pettyjohn. She was born and raised in Heppner where she graduated from Heppner High School.
Her true passion was supporting her grandkids. She loved attending their sporting events, and everything they were involved in. Therefore, memorial contributions may be made to the Cardinal booster Club, P.O. Box 402, Ione, OR 97843. She will be missed on the Cardinals sidelines and bleachers!
Marie is survived by her children, Robyn Skaggs of Irrigon, Jeff Ball and his wife Armida of Beaverton, Kevin Ball and his wife Tricia of Fayetteville, Georgia, and Dawn Eynetich and her husband Jeff of Ione; her sister, Rita Britt and her husband Roger; a brother, Rick Pettyjohn; grandchildren, RJ, Jonathan, Jeremy, Joshua, Megan, Carson, and Carter; as well as three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Betty Pettyjohn; and a sister, Marilyn Kellogg.
Arrangements are with Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner. You may sign the online condolence book at sweeneymortuary.com.
