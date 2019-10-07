Pilot Rock
September 14, 1960 — September 23, 2019
Edward (Eddie) G. Winks, 59, of Pilot Rock, Oregon, passed away on September 23, 2019, in his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on October 13, 2019, at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge.
Ed was born in Pendleton, Oregon, and lived in both Oregon and Washington during his childhood. He was employed at Louisiana Pacific for a number of years, Invenergy Wind Turbines and Wildhorse Resort & Casino. He enjoyed working on vehicles, mostly his own; fishing; riding his General Lee painted motorcycle and being in the great outdoors, but most of all, he loved sharing his time and loving heart with his family and many friends.
Ed was married to Connie S. Winks (Harris) on July 9, 2017.
Ed is survived by his four children: Jason Harris and his wife, Karri, Melissa Bennett, Ronald Talbot and his wife Ashley, and Andrew (Drew) Harris; his seven grandchildren, Aaliyah, Jayce, Kaden, Faith, Shelby, Lynzie and Dylan; his four brothers, Kenneth Schiller, Chris Schiller, Richard Ingersoll and Kevin Winks; sister Elizabeth McRoberts and husband Bob; several nieces and nephews; and his great -grandson.
Ed is preceded in death by his father, Norman Winks; his mother, Jackie Banks Winks; sister Belinda Schiller; and late wife of 22 years, Leslie Thompson Winks.
