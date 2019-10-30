Pendleton
April 8, 1951 — October 8, 2019
Edward Quade Winter died at his home in Pendleton on October 8, 2019. He was 68. He was born to Mel and Margaret Winter of Pendleton in 1951. Early in life his family referred to him as Quade and the name stuck all through his life.
Quade was a 1970 PHS graduate and also graduated from the University of Oregon in 1978 with degrees in theater and music. Quade was interested in plays, Broadway musicals and opera at an early age. In his college years, he began a musical theatre career but soon turned to classical music. He graduated from the Merola Opera Program in 1980. While there, he sang with San Francisco Opera. He then began a career as an operatic tenor, singing roles in opera and oratorio, during the next 23 years, in Germany (where he lived in the 1980s), Austria, the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and elsewhere. As a professional opera singer he sang in over 60 operas, with over 20 leading roles. He counted among his achievements singing at Carnegie Hall, San Francisco Opera, and at the La Scala Opera House in Italy.
By far his favorite operas were the light operas written by the famous British composers Gilbert and Sullivan. Of interest was their 1871 opera, "Thespis," for which the music had been lost for over 100 years. Quade took on the task of writing an original musical score for nearly the entire opera. It was first performed by the Ohio Light Opera in 1996. Quade continued to compose original music as well as translate and arrange existing music. Of late Quade had translated and arranged pieces for both the Pendleton Men’s Chorus and the Oregon East Symphony. Even though Quade had a worldwide career in music, he was happy to be living in Pendleton again and enjoyed his work with local musicians.
Quade is survived by his sister Liz Nase of North Plaines, Ore., and brothers Rick Winter (Sandy) of Tigard, Ore., George Winter (Ruth) of Sunnyvale, Calif., and Phil Winter (Boone) of Pendleton. Many nieces and nephews will miss Uncle Quade.
Per his wishes, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pendleton Men’s Chorus, care of Burns Mortuary.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
