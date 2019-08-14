Athena
February 28, 1942 — August 12, 2019
Edward “Ray” Moore of Athena, Ore., was born February 28, 1942, in Savanna, Okla., to Robert and Katie Moore. He died August 12, 2019, in Athena, Ore., after a long bout with heart disease.
His mother was an original enrollee of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. He was raised in Prineville, Ore., and graduated from Crook County High School, class of 1960. Nellie Semple of Madras, Ore., became his bride in 1963.
Mr. Moore graduated from Peninsula College in Port Angeles, Wash., with an Associate of Arts degree in fisheries. He began his career with Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, at the Rock Creek Fish Hatchery near Roseburg, Ore., later moving to the Wizard Falls Fish Hatchery at Camp Sherman, Ore., then transferring to the Northeast Regional Habitat Crew in Pendleton, Ore. There he completed his 30-year career as assistant manager of the White River Wildlife Area in Wamic, Ore. Ray was named Oregon’s Outstanding Wildlife Officer in 1989 by the Shikar Safari Club International. He was recognized by the Oregon Dept of Fish and Wildlife for his contributions to regional safety. He had been nominated twice for the prestigious Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife “Pride Award.” He was also a trained firefighter, both in structure and wildfire, then became the assistant fire chief for the Camp Sherman Fire Dept.
He may be remembered also as the longtime columnist with The Dalles Chronicle and The Wampinrock News, covering fish and wildlife issues. He was published in The Blue Mountain Eagle and in a medical news letter concerning a poem about living with heart disease.
After retirement, he was able to accomplish several of his lifetime goals, including: “just make it to retirement”; compiling “The Moore Family History Book”; participating in the annual “Choctaw Nation Memorial Trail of Tears Walk”; and was able to take his grandsons on vacation to Disneyland. He enjoyed reading, writing, music, and just visiting with friends and family. He has written nine self-published books, and he was also an award-wining poet. Ray received honorable mention in a national poetry contest for his poem “The Boy of Yesterday,” written about his son Rob.
He is preceded in death by father Robert and mother Katie Moore, three brothers, two sisters and son Robert “Peaceful Bear” Moore.
He is survived by his wife Nellie Moore of Athena, Ore.; grandsons JR and Thomas Moore; granddaughter Christina Moore; great-granddaughters Heather Hiatt and Rachel Monahan; great-grandsons Kyle Moore, and Frank and Carter Monahan; his sister Jewel May Mooney of Prineville, Ore.; and numerous nieces and nephews
Pastor Cindy McLean will officiate services at Athena Christian Church in Athena, Oregon, this August 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. with a pPotluck to follow services.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guest book at www.burnsmortuary.com
