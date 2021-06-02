Pendleton
June 30,1968 — May 31, 2021
Edwin Fred "JR" Eickstaedt Jr. of Pendleton, Oregon, was born on June 30, 1968, in Clinton, Iowa, to Edwin Fred Eickstaedt Sr. and June Eickstaedt. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on May 31, 2021.
JR enjoyed video games, playing 10,000 (the dice game) and Yahtzee with his wife Debbie. He was always telling jokes and playing pranks on many of the family. However, what he enjoyed the most of all was spending time with his children.
JR's last place of employment was Wildhorse Resort & Casino as a valet. He loved his job very much; it made him much more of a social person. He was always saying how he was truly blessed by all the friends he made there. He also held jobs at Helix Welding and Machine Shop, as well as being a long-haul truck driver. He served as volunteer firefighter in Helix while employed at Helix Welding.
He married Collette Kelly on July 31, 1993, and divorced on June 30, 2005. They had three children: two sons, Jeffrey Eickstaedt and Nathaniel Eickstaedt, and one daughter, Elizabeth Eickstaedt. He then married Deborah Coleman on August 8, 2008. He picked that date, 8/8/08, so he wouldn't forget his anniversary.
He is survived by his wife Deborah Eickstaedt of Pendleton; children Jeffery Eickstaedt and wife Brandi of Mountain Home, Idaho, Brayden Eickstaedt of Pendleton, Oregon, Nathaniel Eickstaedt (Bubba) and significant other Salissa Jim of Pendleton, Elizabeth Eickstaedt and significant other Tyler Karr of La Grande, Oregon, Jesse Reynen and wife Alicia Reynen of Pendleton, Oregon, and Matthew Brandhagen and significant other Auna Robinson; brother David Eickstaedt of Pendleton; sister Kristi Morre and husband Mike of Dixon, Illinois; nine grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.
JR is preceded in death by his father, mother, both grandparent, great-grandparents, sister Deborah Williams, and brothers Dwane Eickstaedt and Edward Bud Eickstaedt.
Viewing is Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 2-5 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, with a celebration of life at Rice Blakey Park on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 4-7 p.m.
