Arlington
April 20, 1928 — March 9, 2021
Edwin Games Gill, 92, of Arlington died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles. A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Arlington Cemetery.
He was born at Independence, Missouri, on April 20, 1928, the son of William Arthur and Vella Marie Humphreys Gill. He was raised at Hopkins, Missouri where he attended school and graduated from high school.
In 1953, Ed moved to Florence, Oregon, and began working at a grocery store, he later became manager of that store. In 1961 he went to work for Kraft Foods as a salesman, working there until 1987 when he moved to Arlington working at the landfill for a few years. Ed remained in Arlington until 2020 when he moved to The Dalles.
Ed served as mayor of Scio, Oregon, and served on the Arlington Health Clinic board. He was a lifelong member of the Elks Lodge where he served as chaplain for several years.
While living in Arlington, he enjoyed playing golf, his involvement in the United Methodist Church, being an Arizona snowbird and spending time with friends and family.
Ed is survived by his wife, Lois Hutson-Gill; son, Randy Gill; stepsons, Phil Hutson, Steven Anderson, David Anderson; stepdaughter, Linda Creager; grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Gill; sisters, Anna Marie Florea, Len Mae Wray; brothers, William Gill, Robert Gill, George Gill.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arlington United Methodist Church, PO Box 417, Arlington, OR 97812.
Sweeney Mortuary of Condon is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
