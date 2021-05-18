Hermiston
April 10, 1950 — May 16, 2021
Edwin Louis Brown was born April 10, 1950, in Eugene, Oregon, to John and Olive (Clark) Brown. He grew up in Sweet Home, Oregon, and graduated from Sweet Home High School, Class of 1968. It was there that he met his first wife, Bonnie Lee Ramey. They were married December 27, 1969.
After high school, Ed served in the U.S. Navy as an electronics technician aboard the USS Hancock for six years. During this time his daughter Jamie and son Brandon were born. In 1976, after Ed was out of the Navy, he and his family moved to Eastern Oregon where they resided in Hermiston and raised their children. Ed was awarded the National Defense Service Medal; participated in Vietnam Evacuation April-May 1975; and received First Good Conduct, awarded for the period ending September 26, 1973, during his time in the Navy.
After his move, he and his father operated Brown & Brown Well Drilling together for several years throughout Eastern Oregon. In 1988, Ed began Water Well Developing & Surveys, which he operated until 2016 when his son and daughter-in-law bought the business. Ed was a third generation water well driller and was well-known for his helpful nature, well drilling knowledge, and his never-quit attitude. The well-camera business he operated allowed him to meet and help nearly every well driller and pump installer in the Northwest.
On July 4, 1999, Ed married Christina Faye Moses in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, snow and water skiing, and traveling. He also enjoyed family trips to the Oregon Coast’s sand dunes where he drove sand rails. He held a lifelong faith in God. Ed was an amazing father, husband, brother and friend to so many. He was a hard worker and strived to help others succeed. He will be missed by all who knew him and never forgotten.
Ed is survived by his wife, Christina; daughter Jamie (Chris) Brown; son Brandon (Megan) Brown; grandchildren Bali, Loic and Josey; brother Doyce (Jackie) Brown; sisters Joyce Gadek and Joan (Jim) Senner; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Geri Morris.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Hermiston Cemetery Veterans Shelter.
Family suggest memorial donations in Ed’s memory be made to the Northwest Rett Syndrome Association (nwrettsyndrome.org) on behalf of his granddaughter Josey, who has Rett Syndrome.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
