Irrigon
January 22, 1939 — October 30, 2019
Eileen was born in Joliet, Illinois, and lived her entire life before marriage in nearby Coal City. She was the daughter of coal miner Clarence Red and seamstress Ella Red (nee Lankers). She graduated from Coal City High School in 1957.
Eileen married her high school sweetheart, Arnold Theisen, on October 25, 1958, at Assumption Catholic Church in Coal City. She was a lifelong homemaker and mother of five children: Linda Raines of Layton, Utah, John Theisen of Boardman, Oregon, Paul Theisen of Pasco, Washington, and twin daughters Janet Lowe, of Kennewick, Washington, and Nancy Ketterling of Pasco, Washington, all of whom survive her, along with her husband, twin sister Elaine and husband William Andersen of Dwight, Illinois, 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and her brother, John Red, of Florida.
Eileen was an accomplished artist, winning many awards for her acrylic paintings at the Umatilla County Fair in Hermiston. She was an active participant in community activities including hospital volunteer, Boy Scout den mother, senior citizen volunteer, art groups, and various weight watch groups.
She was interred on May 26, 2020, at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Irrigon. No public service was held because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.