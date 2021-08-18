Eldon was born to James Leon Jordan and Evelyn Claire Jordan on Aug. 12, 1929, in Stayton, Oregon. He passed away Aug. 13, 2021.
Eldon attended all 12 grades in Stayton, graduating in 1947. He was a good athlete, lettering in football and baseball. After graduating, he served as a sergeant in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Hawaii. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1989.
After being honorably discharged from the Army, Eldon moved to Pendleton and married Phyllis Fields. They had one child, Debra. The marriage ended in divorce. He later married Nadine Jensen Esterly, who had three young children, Sharon, Barbara and Suzanne. Nadine and Eldon had two more children, Donna and Julianna. After 37 years of marriage, Nadine passed away. He later married Jean Mabbott and brought three more grown children into the marriage, David, Greg and Margie. Jean and Eldon were married 33 years at his passing. He died just a few hours after his 92nd birthday party.
Eldon was a good, honorable man who loved all his family deeply. He was a member of the LDS church but could not attend in his last years due to Parkinson’s disease.
Eldon is survived by his wife Jean, children Debra Preston (Richard), Barbara Ellis, Sharon Allen (Randy), Donna Nelson (Randy), Julianna Jordan (Tom), David Mabbott (Tamra) and Margie Bertelson, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Nadine and two children, Suzanne Gorham and Greg Mabbott.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Olney Cemetery at 11 a.m.
