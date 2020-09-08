Pendleton
July 3, 1932 — September 2, 2020
Eldon Terral “Terry” Cave passed away at home on September 2, 2020, at the age of 88.
Terry was born July 3, 1932, in Portland, Oregon, to Eldon and Zira Cave. He was raised in Monument, Pendleton and Eugene, and graduated from Eugene High School. He served in the Air Force as a radarman in Germany.
He retired from Cascade Natural Gas and then enjoyed a career in agriculture, which filled his life with beautiful, deep friendships. He loved hunting, fishing, and the sport of rodeo, which he found many ways in which to participate, both as a competitor and as a volunteer in college and professional venues. This included stage coach racing, wild cow milking, roping and rodeo clowning. He was a man of many talents and great humor.
Terry is preceded in death by wife Lavon Cave, sister and brother-in-law Jean and Leland Haldorson, and son Russell Cave. Terry is survived by children Mark (Tina) Cave, Don Cave, Jenny (Adrian) McCartney, Bill (Kristie) Clemens, Jim (Susan) Clemens and Alana Clemens. Terry is also survived by extended family (grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews and nieces) and friends who he enjoyed and held very close to his heart.
His incredible sense of humor, quick wit, ability to bring smiles to everyone he met, sense of adventure and creative skills will be deeply missed.
