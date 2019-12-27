Pendleton
January 7, 1960 — December 26, 2019
Elise Marie Cook, 59, of Pendleton, Ore., was born on January 7, 1960, in La Grande, Ore., to John and Mary (Brueske) Hicks. Elise passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends, on December 26, 2019, after a nearly five-year courageous battle with cancer.
In early childhood, Elise lived in Missouri on a family farm with her Granny, mother, father and three siblings. A few years later, the family moved to Pendleton where she lived throughout the high school years. In high school, she met Donnie Cook, who was friends with her older brother. After high school, she and Donnie moved to Portland. They married on June 28, 1980, on Donnie's family property in Pendleton. They had two kids, Ryan and Rachelle.
During her time in Portland, she graduated from the Portland Culinary Institute and went on to work at several high-end restaurants and establishments in the Portland area. In 1985, shortly after Rachelle was born, Donnie and Elise moved back to Pendleton where they bought a house and lived out their years together.
Elise had many enjoyments in life, including golf, traveling, and most importantly spending time with family and friends. She also had a knack for word searches and enjoyed anywhere warm! She loved decorating, shopping, and truly enjoyed her work as well. She worked for Safeway for 23 years and Graybeal Distributing for the last 10 years.
She is preceded in death by her son (Ryan Cook), her father (John Hicks), mother (Mary Brueske), older brother (John Hicks Jr.), brother-in-law (Randy Cook), and mother-in-law (Velda Cook). She is survived by her husband Donnie, daughter (Rachelle Knight), son-in-law (Ross Knight), three grandchildren (Laynie, Chandler, and Bentley), faithful dog (Rylee), sister and brother-in-law (Kathy and Gerry Cruz), father-in-law (Wiley Cook), nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on January 4, 2020, in the Roy Raley Room at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds.
Donations may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice, c/o Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
