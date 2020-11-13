Pilot Rock
August 9, 1957 — November 9,2020
Elizabeth “Beth” Schademan, 63, of Pilot Rock, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in her home. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the Pilot Rock Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial will follow at the Pilot Rock Cemetery.
Mrs. Schademan was born Aug. 9, 1957, in The Dallas, Oregon, to Frances “Fritz” Huxel and Flora “Sue” Gregory. She grew up in Arlington, Oregon, where she attended high school and later moved to Pilot Rock, where she lived for 31 years.
She retired from the United States Post Office after 22 years of service. She had served the community as postmaster in Helix, Ukiah and Pilot Rock.
Beth enjoyed quilting, canning, and spending time with family. She was an active member of The Church of Latter-day Saints. She volunteered in such callings as youth activities, Girls Camp, Sunday School youth teacher, and more. She was known for making quilts for friends’ and family’s weddings. She always had a project of canning, sewing, or service. She enjoyed attending sports events and recitals for her children and grandchildren. She served on the Pilot Rock Cemetery Board.
Beth was a sweet, kind person who has been said to “have a contagious laugh” and was “constantly smiling.” Beth was always in the service of others and put her family first. She was an incredible friend and friendly neighbor. And on more than one occasion could be seen handing out homemade goods.
Mrs. Schademan is survived by her two siblings Jan Huxel and Mary Huxel Salgado; her children Nichole Schademan Waite, Tiffany Schademan and Jennifer Schademan; and her grandchildren Jonas Waite, Whisper Waite and Summer Waite.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund, McKay Creek Ward, in Pilot Rock, in care of Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, P.O. Box 489, Pendleton, OR 97801.
Burns Mortuary of Pendletion is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.