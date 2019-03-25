Hermiston
June 27, 1939 — March 10, 2019
Elizabeth Clarissa (O’Neil) Zeigler was born on June 27, 1939. She left this earth on March 10, 2019, to be with the angels in Heaven.
Known as “Libby” most of her life, she grew up in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of Edward “Spike” and Harriet O’Neil and sister of Daniel, Jerry and Pamela. Her childhood memories included adventures at Lake Pontoosuc, Camp Merril, where the O’Neil’s spent many summers.
Libby was working at Berkshire Life Insurance Co. when she met the love of her life, Eugene W. Zeigler Jr., a dashing sailor on leave from his submarine the USS Edison. They married on Nov 3, 1962, and in the years to follow welcomed three daughters: Sheryl Newton, Hermiston, Christy (Jim) Maret, Nyssa, Ore., and Cynthia (Michael) Barnes, Columbia Falls, Mont.
Libby was part of the “Hectors Shoes” local family shoe store and later worked 20 plus years as a sales associate in the Ladies Department for Walmart, where she made friends with everyone she met. Libby enjoyed karaoke, dancing and socializing with her pals at the Hermiston Eagles Club. She is remembered by her grandchildren, great grandchildren and the many friends she loved in her lifetime, including her beloved fur babies: Patches, Gidget and Ben Z.
A celebration of life will be held March 30, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at the Maxwell Event Center, 145 N. First Place, Hermiston, Ore. All friends and family are welcome.
Please share memories of Elizabeth with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
