Redondo Beach, California
February 18, 1986 — February 8, 2020
Elizabeth (Lizz) Irene Schwartz, 33, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in her home.
Lizz was born in Eugene, Oregon, on February 18, 1986, to Sherri Dare and Raymond Neubig. She lived in Eugene and Pendleton, Oregon, but her heart found true happiness in Redondo Beach, California, with her husband and children. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. To all who knew her, she was truly a light in the darkness.
Lizz took pride in and worked several years as an in-home caregiver.
Lizz is survived by her husband Samuel Schwartz; children Allysa and Jesse; parents Sherri and Raymond; sisters Samantha Neubig, Shannon (Craig) Morris, and Sarah (Lindahl) Grant; and a brother, Ryan Neubig. She is preceded in death by her great-grandparents Glenn and Irene Foster, and her grandmother Virginia Purdue.
Service will be held at Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Lane, Springfield, Oregon, at 1 p.m. on March 13, 2020.
Lizz will forever be in our hearts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.