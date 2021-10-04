Elizabeth Selma Shaw of Hermiston was born Oct. 20, 1926, in Joes, Colorado, the daughter of Alexander and Bertha (Bennett) Jones. She passed away in Hermiston Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the age of 94.
In 1941, Elizabeth moved to Hermiston, where she attended school and graduated from Hermiston High School in the class of 1944. After high school, she worked at the Umatilla Army Depot for a short time. She married Carl Calvin Shaw, July 14, 1946, in Hermiston. The couple made Hermiston their home where they would raise their family. Elizabeth worked as a homemaker and mother and she helped with 4-H when her daughters were in school. She later enjoyed volunteering at Hermiston Senior Center and Agape House. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and doing crossword puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl in 2013; her parents; daughter, Betty Johnson; and five of her siblings.
She is survived by a daughter, Dorothy Jones-Stone of Vancouver, Washington; granddaughter, Elaine Berry of Vancouver, Washington; sisters, Doris Reid and Edna Collyer, both of Hermiston; brothers, Harry Jones and Galen Jones, both of Longview, Washington, and Franklin Jones of Woodland, Washington; and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Hermiston Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
