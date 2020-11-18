Hermiston
December 3, 1926 — November 15, 2020
Ella Mae Watson of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on December 3, 1926, in Irrigon, Oregon, the daughter of Hugh W. Grim and “Janey” Mary Jane Grim. She died peacefully surrounded by her family on November 15, 2020, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 93 years.
She attended 12 years of school in Irrigon where she graduated from high school. Ella Mae married Earl “Scotty” Watson in 1947. During the early years of her marriage she taught many children of the Hermiston area to play the piano. She also played the organ and piano for church services, funerals and weddings.
After all of her children were in school she returned to college at Eastern Oregon College in La Grande, Oregon, where she earned her BS in elementary education. She taught for 18 years in the Hermiston and Umatilla public schools.
Ella Mae was a longtime active member of Faith Presbyterian Church, Hermiston, Oregon. She enjoyed playing the piano, organ, violin, gardening, flowers and traveling. Ella Mae loved to play the piano to bring joy to others.
She is survived by her children: Patricia Brandl of Haughton, Louisiana, Gary (Ginger) Watson of Warrenton, Oregon, Steve (Jane) Watson of Hermiston, Oregon, and Mark (Tami) Watson of Umatilla, Oregon; brother Hugh Grim Jr. of Spokane, Washington; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ella Mae was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Scotty Watson; sisters Margaret Lillard and Rowena Love; and brothers Adren, Calvin and Bill Allen.
A private family burial will be held at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Ella Mae with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
