Pendleton
July 29, 1929 — March 30, 2020
Ellen Francis Dougherty Collins Wrightson was born July 29, 1929, in Tillamook, Oregon.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Nettie Dougherty and her siblings Cecil Dougherty, Ruth Clark, and David Dougherty. She also was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Frank Collins, and second husband Wesley Wrightson.
She is survived by her younger sister Margurete Purple.
Ellen passed away in Pendleton, Oregon, on March 30, 2020, with her daughter by her side.
She was the loving mother of, and is survived by, her daughter Cynthia Collins Jackson and her son Keith Collins. She is survived by grandsons Rick Jackson, Jonathan Jackson, Daniel Collins and Stephen Collins, and granddaughter Erin Collins West. She also enjoyed great-grandchildren Rylee Jackson, Caleb West and Elsie West.
It is impossible to put into words all that Ellen was! She was a dedicated Christian who raised her children to love the Lord. She always led with a loving heart and a desire to do the right things in life.
We are grateful for her life and proud that we could call her Mom and Grammy. We look forward to seeing her again and spending eternity in the sunshine of her smile.
Arrangements for a memorial service to honor Ellen’s life will be made, once the current situation with social distancing has changed.
