Hermiston
February 6, 1933 — June 17, 2019
Ellen M. Minardi of Hermiston was born February 6, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of John and Ellen (Spisak) Schneider. She passed away in Hermiston on June 17, 2019, at the age of 86.
Ellen lived in Cleveland throughout her childhood where she attended elementary school and graduated from high school. After high school, she attended nursing school in Cleveland. After completing her nursing degree she worked as a nurse in Cleveland area for several years.
Ellen moved to Hermiston, Oregon, in 1968 where she has resided since. She worked as a nurse for Dr. Rasmussen for several years. She later worked as a nurse for Marlette Homes and then as a public health nurse for Umatilla County. Her last job was as a fish counter at McNary Dam, where she eventually retired.
Ellen enjoyed reading. She was a volunteer for several Hermiston Police Dept. programs, such as D.A.R.E Program, Community Watch, National Night Out and Landlord-Tenant Program. She loved being part of the activity and volunteered for many, many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Billy and Johnnie.
She is survived by her daughter, Joan of Klamath Falls, Ore.
At her request, no services will be held.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
