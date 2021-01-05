Pendleton
August 14, 1935 — December 31, 2020
Elmer Charles Ringering was born August 14, 1935, in Brainerd, Minnesota, to LeRoy and Evelyn Barrett Ringering and died December 31, 2020, at his home in Pendleton, Oregon.
Elmer moved from Brainerd, Minnesota, with his parents and siblings to Oregon City, Oregon, when he was 7 years old. Elmer attended Auburn Adventist Academy his senior year where he met his future wife, Marilyn Morris. They were married June 30, 1955, in Pasco, Washington.
The couple moved to Pendleton, Oregon, where he worked at Harris Pine Mills. Their first son, Steven, was born in Pendleton, Oregon, and died at 10 months old of pneumonia. Their son Gary was also born in Pendleton.
The family moved to Hillsboro, Oregon, where Elmer gained an apprenticeship in cartography. After three years, they moved back to Pendleton and welcomed sons Jeff and Brent and daughter Brenda.
Elmer worked as a cartographer in the county assessor’s office until his retirement in 1994, winning an award for 33 years of outstanding service to the Umatilla County Assessor’s office.
Elmer was an avid rockhound and hiked many miles in the hills searching for all kinds of rock. Petrified wood was his favorite. He spent countless hours cutting and polishing his own rocks. He had a love for gardening and always had a large garden with lots of beautiful flowers. He loved backpacking and hiked hundreds of miles in the Wallowa Mountains with his sons.
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dale Ringering, sister-in-law Lil, and sons Steven and Gary. He is survived by his wife Marilyn; daughter-in-law Cheryl Ringering of Hamilton, Oregon; son Jeff Ringering (Lori) of Walla Walla, Washington; son Brent Ringering (Anita) of Lewiston, Idaho; and daughter Brenda Salsbery (Scott) of Brush Prairie, Washington. He is also survived by his sister Elma Trodell of Walla Walla, Washington; brother Floyd Ringering (Violet) of Oral, South Dakota; sister Viola Pflugrad (Edvern) of Hamilton, Oregon; brother Don Ringering (Carol) of Forrest Grove, Oregon; sister Irene Aldred (Frank) of Beavercreek, Oregon; brother-in-law Bob Morris (Donna) of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
No service will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held next spring or summer.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
