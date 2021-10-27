Elodie Ann Banks was born Sept. 19, 1947, in Prairie City, to parents Dexter and Mary Yokom. Elodie passed away at Sacred Heart Providence Hospital in Spokane, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Elodie attended school in Canyon City, Mt. Vernon, and for many years in Enterprise, where she graduated high school in 1965. She then attended Phagan’s School of Beauty and continued her career as a hairdresser in Portland and Pendleton where she retired in 2017. She enjoyed gardening, camping trips to Boardman with family and friends, riding her bike to the park, and in her spare time taking care of her grand-dogs, and keeping a beautiful home.
Elodie married Jim Banks in Pendleton in 1973. She is survived by her husband, Jim of 48 years; sister, Mary Ann Warnock; brother, Dexter (Sonny) Yokum and wife, Jan Yokom; daughter, Shauna Ryan; son, Ron Banks; stepsons, Kelly Banks and Patrick Ryan; grandchildren, Vance, Keenan, Meghan, Lexus, Trista, Kierssa, Cody, Brooke and Madi; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dexter and Mary Yokom; and stepson, Scott Banks.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
