Hermiston
June 1, 1938 — November 13, 2020
Eloy D. Cuellar passed away peacefully in Hermiston, Oregon, on Friday, November 13, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family, at the age of 82.
Eloy was born June 1, 1938, in Derby, Texas, to Simon and Esmerejilda (Del Toro) Cuellar. He grew up and attended school in both Derby and Pearsall, Texas. He went on to marry the love of his life, Magdalena Guevara, on October 22, 1955, in Big Spring, Texas. Over the years, the couple lived in Texas, California, Washington, Oregon and finally settled in Hermiston, Oregon, in 1977.
In 1978, Eloy acquired a sheep fertilizer and wood products delivery business he named “El Borrego.” He would deliver sheep fertilizer in his “Big Truck,” which was a 10-ton spreader truck; deliveries were made to a majority of the fruit orchards in the Hood River and The Dalles area, returning to Hermiston with a load of wood products for the auction yard, schools and personal gardens. He retired in 2018.
Eloy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and telling stories about his past to anyone who would listen. He also loved to make smoked fish and jerky for friends and family, but his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family; his family was the center of his world.
Eloy is survived by his wife Magdalena of 65 years; his four children, son Mario and daughters Susan Cuellar, Janie Cuellar and Rebecca Miller; seven grandchildren: Anthony (wife Betsy), Leila, Alex, Samuel, Jaysa, Gabriel and Selena; his three great-grandchildren Isabella, William and Victoria; brother Jesus Cuellar; and many extended family members.
Eloy was preceded in death by his parents; sister Anita Fagan; and brother George Cuellar.
A private family mass was held (due to COVID-19 restrictions) at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. Burial was in the Hermiston Cemetery in Hermiston, Oregon.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
