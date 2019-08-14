Pendleton
December 17, 1937 — August 9, 2019
Elzie L. “George” Burns was born December 17, 1937, in Corning, Arkansas, to Bryan and Cecil Burns. He started working as a water boy in the cotton fields at 3 years old and by the age of 10 years old he was picking 90 pounds of cotton a day.
He lived in Corning, Arkansas; Rockford, Illinois; Tucson, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Pendleton, Oregon. He was married to Nelda (Parker) Burns of Baker City, Oregon, and Shirley (Horn) of Pendleton, Oregon.
George worked at various factory jobs in Rockford, Illinois, and for Pendleton Tree Service, General Tire, Webbs World of Tires and also owned his own landscaping company.
He is survived by his children Rock (Michelle) Burns of St. Louis, Mo., Kandi McLean of Nampa, Idaho, Darrin (Nikki) Burns of Pendleton, Ore., Renata Burns of Pendleton, and Jason Guenther of Vancouver, Wash.; his siblings Pagene Elliott of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Mary Lou Behnk of St. Louis, Mo., and Loy Burns; 18 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 20 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bryan and Cecil Burns, his wife Shirley Burns, sister Joyce Bracken, and brothers Farris Burns and Benny Burns.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guest book at www.burnsmortuary.com.
