Emelie Jane Poole (Addington, Garner) was born on May 28, 1937, in Trinidad, Colorado and died on Oct. 10, 2021, in Lebanon, Oregon.
Most knew her as Jane, as she puts it, only her dad could pronounce her first name correctly. She was born to Odell and Rosie Poole. Jane had two brothers, Delroy and Bill; and two sisters, Mary Alice and Debra Jo. She had four children, Rhonda, Donald, Myra and Ronald; six grandkids, Jessica, Kyle, Alyssa, Dane, Amanda and Malise; and three great-grandkids, Amanda, Charlie and Max.
Jane was married three times. When she went to college for music she met her first husband. Music was very important to her, as was family. She dropped out of college to help her mom with her youngest sister, Debra.
Jane lived in many places in Colorado, California and Oregon. She had many different jobs, starting when she was quite young she helped her parents with the water house, which provided water to farmers and some townspeople as well. Other jobs included working for an old age home, having a mail route, running a chicken ranch, working with race horses, managing a truck stop, working for McDonald’s and running a library for a Christian School. Jane enjoyed helping the children.
Whether it was with school work, music, or learning how a library works and is set up, she liked passing on her knowledge and music to anyone who would listen. The music was always there in one form or another. When she met Jacob Looper, music was once again brought to a different level in her life. Jacob had her sing in choir, helping with the school’s musical performances and taking trips. All of which she never forgot even as her memory was slipping.
Jane is survived by Bill and Cindy Poole, Debra and Rich Padilla, Rhonda and Scott Schulte, Donald Addington, Jessica and Greg Raphael, Amanda Griffith, Charlie Griffith, Myra Addington, Kyle Louthan, Alyssa Garcia, Max Garcia, Dane Louthan, Apinya Garner, Amanda and Sam Stahl, Malisa Garner and Jeremy Coyle, her adopted son Jacob Looper, and the many cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Rest in peace, Mom.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling final arrangements.
