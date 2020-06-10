Pendleton
November 19, 1930 — June 7, 2020
Emile Mariotte Holeman died June 7, 2020, at McKay Creek Estates, surrounded by his family. Viewing will be held at Pioneer Chapel on Monday, June 15 between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at the gravesite of Betty and Emile at Olney Cemetery on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. The family requests that people in attendance observe social distancing guidelines. There will be drive-by observance for those who wish to remain in their vehicle, and a live stream of the service will be available on Facebook at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop.
Emile was born on November 19, 1930, in Pendleton, Oregon, one of four children (two sons and two daughters) born to Isaac and Catherine Holeman. He was raised in Pendleton in the stone house still standing on Emigrant Avenue. Emile graduated from Pendleton High School in 1948, where he was an outstanding athlete in football, basketball and track. He was chosen to play on the very first Oregon Shrine Football team.
After graduation Emile attended the University of Oregon, where he played football for his beloved Ducks and pledged the Sigma Chi Fraternity. As an incoming freshman at that fraternity, he entertained nightly by singing before dinner with his life-long friend, Jim Calderwood.
After a career-ending football injury, Emile returned to Pendleton, and in April of 1951 married the love of his life, whom he first met at Hawthorne Elementary, Betty Lou Pollock. They were married for 60 years when Betty Lou passed away in April of 2011. Together they had five children, three girls and two boys. Their first daughter, Terrie Lynne Holeman, died at the age of 2 from leukemia.
Emile owned and operated a Texaco service station for 35 years in Pendleton. After closing the station in 1991, and upon encouragement from his friend and campaign manager Mike Kilkenny, he ran for Umatilla County commissioner. He was elected in 1991 and served four terms (16 years) as commissioner of Umatilla County. Emile was a good listener, and was known for his honesty and integrity. He was a strong leader and a mentor to many, and was liked and respected by his peers and staff alike. He retired at the age of 76.
Emile loved his community and made many civic contributions. He worked tirelessly to make Pendleton a better place. Activities and distinctions include Pendleton City Council, District 16R School Board, Happy Canyon Board of Directors, Western Heritage Board of Directors, State of Oregon PERS Board Member, First Citizen Award recipient and Pendleton Linebacker Hall of Fame inductee.
Emile was preceded in death by his daughter; his beloved wife Betty Lou; his brother Gilbert; two sisters, Mary Louise and Suzette; and his parents. He is survived by daughters Marla Royal and husband Mark, and Amy Freeman and husband Dale; sons Mike Holeman and wife Stacey, and Eric Holeman and wife Kathy; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Emile leaves a legacy in Pendleton, which will be remembered fondly for generations to come. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
