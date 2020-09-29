Pendleton
June 18, 1923 — Sept. 22, 2020
Emma Lois McClure, 97, formerly of Dale, Oregon, passed away Sept. 22, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family members.
Emma was born June 18, 1923, in Vale, Oregon, to Alva and Elsie Monson. She married Eugene McClure Jan. 19, 1942, in Payette, Idaho. They made their home in Pendleton. She worked several years at the curio shop, together with Gene ran the Doxol propane plant until their retirement in 1985, and moved to their place at Dale where she continued living after Gene’s death in 1989, until her stroke in 2016.
She was an active member of the VFW Post 922 Auxiliary. She enjoyed serving on committees, attending conventions and helping with the cowboy breakfast many mornings during Round-Up. Emma enjoyed attending sporting and extracurricular activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved being surrounded by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four siblings, husband, Gene; and infant son, Johnny. She is survived by son, Craig McClure of Burbank Washington; daughters, Betty Whiteman, Phoenix, Arizona, and Cindy (Gary) Bradley of Pendleton; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Dr. Reddy, the staff at the Juniper House, nurses and staff at St. Anthony Hospital, and Hospice of Walla Walla. A celebration of life will be held sometime the summer of 2021.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortary.com.
Donations can be made in her memory to VFW Post 922 Auxiliary: VFW Auxiliary 922, P.O. Box 34, Kahlotus, WA, 99335.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.