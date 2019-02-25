Pendleton
March 7, 1936 — February 19, 2019
Emma Lou Lebsock passed February 19, 2019. She is now eternally with the love of her life, Kenneth.
Emma Lou was born in Crockett County, Texas, on March 7, 1936. Mom's childhood is sketchy. She was adopted into a loving family, the Delhommes, as a child. When she married Kenneth Lebsock on March 12, 1954, he became her family.
Emma Lou spent most of her life following Ken in his 22 years in the Navy. They lived in Corpus Christi, Texas, where Richard C. was born, and in Naha, Okinawa, where Elizabeth A. was born. San Diego, Calif., brought Kenneth L. They also spent time in Kodiak, Alaska; Emma Lou liked it there best. There was another stay in Corpus Christi, and Pendleton was their last stop. It became home.
Emma Lou while in Texas began work at AT&T. She transferred when they came to Pendleton. She retired on March 7, 1988, after 25 years.
Emma Lou was active in the Telephone Pioneers and bowling. After retiring she learned to play golf and fish. Emma Lou loved their summers spent at the Siletz River near Lincoln City, Ore. One of her biggest thrills was catching a 53-pound salmon.
After losing Ken on February 18, 2014, she spent her time between game shows, Wildhorse Casino, breakfast with the bowling club, and her family.
Emma Lou is survived by her children Richard C. and Pam (Pendleton), E. Anne and Ray (St. Ignatius, Mont.) and Kenneth L. and Rhonda (Pendleton), and grandchildren Jake (Utah), Jordan (Pendleton) and Daniel (Pendleton).
Upon her request, no service will be held.
Any donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton handled arrangements.
