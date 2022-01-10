Eric Scott Carlos, of Athena, Oregon, died at his home on Dec. 3, 2021. Eric was born at St. Anthony hospital in Pendleton, Oregon, on Dec. 19, 1966, to Sandra Tolleson and Thomas Carlos.
Eric mostly grew up in Eastern Oregon. After high school, Eric joined the military and spent almost 20 years in the United States Army National Guard and active United States Army. Eric's military career included combat in the Persian Gulf War, becoming a military policeman and assisting in disaster relief efforts during Hurricane Katrina. Eric was also based in Frankfurt, Germany, for a time and spoke often of his fondness for German culture and countryside.
After serving in the active military, Eric returned to Eastern Oregon. In addition to his experience as a military policeman he was also able to occasionally volunteer with the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and spent over a decade as a correctional officer at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution and later a brief employment with Two Rivers Correctional Institution. Eric also spent several years working in Security at Wildhorse Casino & Resort.
Anyone who knew Eric knows he loved to dream, had a big heart, loved to laugh and to tell tall tales. Very much like his mother and father, Eric had passions for many things in life including tinkering, firearms, hunting, horses, music, cooking, the outdoors and basically anything that had to do with law enforcement or the military.
Eric no doubt had many more adventures, stories and important moments that may not have been shared here but many of us will carry those memories on and thus he will live on. With that we should find peace and trust that Eric is finally sitting straight in the saddle, heís got his head held up high, keeping his eyes fixed where trail meets sky, is not afraid, and enjoying the ride ... and probably listening to Chris LeDoux.
Eric is survived by his daughter, Marissa & son Thomas. There are plans to honor the spreading of his ashes in the spring. There are no plans for a service at this time.
