Hermiston
June 20, 1940 — November 30, 2020
Ernest “Ernie” Webb of Hermiston was born June 20, 1940, in Fossil, Oregon, the son of Calvin and Sadie (Hoffman) Webb. He passed away in Hermiston on Monday, November 30, 2020, at the age of 80.
As a child, Ernie lived in Mitchell and Prineville until moving to Hermiston in 1948. He graduated from Hermiston High School in the Class of 1958. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army for three years. After his honorable discharge he returned to Hermiston, where he has resided since.
Ernie worked as a warehouseman at the Umatilla Army Depot for 10 years. He then took a job as a equipment operator for Umatilla Electric, where he worked until July 1, 1999. Next he worked in construction for Hawkeye and Wilson Construction for four and a half years, retiring in 2003.
Ernie was a licensed firearms dealer for 25 years. He also enjoyed shooting and target practicing.
Ernie married Donna Templeton in Hermiston on December 26, 1960.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Donna; sons Adam (Nikki) Webb of Hood River and Jeff (Brenda) Webb of Hermiston; grandchildren Amanda, Ashley, R.C., Brandyn and Breanna; and two great-grandchildren, Cheylynn and Aiden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Sadie, and a brother, Robert.
A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church (not publicized because of COVID-19 restrictions). Burial with military honors will follow in Hermiston Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
