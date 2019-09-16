Irrigon
May 14, 1932 — September 13, 2019
Ernest Hohenwald of Irrigon was born May 14, 1932, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the son of Archer and Dorothy (Geiger) Hohenwald. He passed away at his home on September 13, 2019, at the age of 87.
Ernest lived near St. Paul, Minn., throughout his childhood and early adult life. He later moved West to California. He worked as a lineman throughout his career, which took him to many areas throughout the United States. He retired after 50 years in the mid 1990s.
Ernest loved taking his boat out on the Columbia River where he and many friends fished for sturgeon and walleye. He was very social and enjoyed talking and joking with people every chance he had. He also enjoyed buying storage units and having yard sales.
He married Lois Rambo in Reno, Nevada, in June of 1979.
Ernest was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Jennette; and siblings Archie, Doris and Stanley.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lois; children Allen Pearson, Doris Moore and Deborah Hurst; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Deloris, Beatrice and Mary; and many distant family members, close friends and fishing buddies.
Services are pending and will be announced at a later time.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
