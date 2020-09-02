Pendleton
May 1, 1932 — August 26, 2020
Ernest I. Porter 88, of Pendleton passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at a care facility in Milton Freewater. Ernest was born May 1, 1932, in Cottage Grove, Oregon, to Eston and Edna Porter.
Ernest grew up on the family ranch in Silver Lake, Oregon. He attended school in Silver Lake, Oregon, and then went to Laurelwood Academy in Gaston, Oregon. Ernest married Marlene Anderson in January 26, 1953.
Ernest was drafted into the military and was sent to Ft. Sam Houston for his x-ray training. They were stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco where he worked at the Letterman Army Hospital as an x-ray technician. After his discharge from the Army he went on to college at Walla Walla College in College Place, Washington.
Ernest and Marlene moved to Pendleton where Ernest started working for Harris Pine Mills in management, until they closed. He then went to work for Willow Brook Terrace in accounting.
Ernest and Marlene had three children, Gary, Donna and Gene.
Ernest enjoyed fixing cars, ranching, camping and traveling. He was involved in the Pendleton Seventh-day Adventist Church as and elder, Pathfinder leader and other offices. He always loved people and lending a helping hand.
Ernest is survived by his wife Marlene; children Donna Porter and Gene Porter; his sister Charolette Grieve; and grandchildren Shelli (John) Rehberg, Mellissa Porter, Shane Parker and Michelle Bullock, Trisha (Jarrod) Baird, Lucas (Liesl) Porter and Lori (Matt) Brusse; and 17 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Eston Porter and Edna McIntire, son Gary Porter and brother Larry Porter.
Viewing will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020, from noon to 5 p.m. and Friday, September 4, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Graveside service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton, Oregon.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
