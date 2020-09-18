Hermiston
December 2, 1956 — September 8, 2020
Ernie Paul Thomas, 63, of Hermiston, was born December 2, 1956, to George Thomas and JoAnn (Williams) in Moscow, Idaho. He passed away surrounded by his family on September 8, 2020.
Ernie was raised and attended schools in Echo, Oregon, graduating from Echo High School. He then served in both the United States Army and United States Navy until his honorable discharge, when he returned to Echo, Oregon. Ernie lived most of his life in Echo, Oregon, before moving to Hermiston five years ago, where he has lived since.
He is survived by a sister, Georgia Smedema (Butch); brothers Marvin Seifer (Gwen) and Patrick Seifer (Amy); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patsy.
Interment will be at the Echo Cemetery Echo, Oregon. Due to COVID-19, a private family service is planned for a later date.
Thank you to the staff at Trios Hospital and Landmark Care Center.
Memorials may be made in Ernie’s memory to the charity of your choice.
Please share memories of Ernie with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
