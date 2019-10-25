Pendleton
December 16, 1925 — October 21, 2019
Ethel M. Bagwell, of Pendleton, Oregon, died peacefully with her family by her side at McKay Creek Estates on Monday, October 21, 2019, in Pendleton, Oregon. Ethel was born on December 16, 1925, to William (Billy) and Ruby Anderson in North Bend, Oregon.
Ethel graduated from North Bend High School in 1942. Ethel went on to attend Pacific Bible School, (now Warner Pacific College) from 1944-46, in Portland, Oregon. While attending college she met a handsome sailor, Everett Bagwell. She and Everett were married three months later on July 13, 1946.
The couple returned to North Bend, Oregon, and lived there until 1951 when they moved to Pendleton, Oregon. Ethel was a housewife, she helped Everett with their restaurant, The Shorthorn Cafe, worked for Pacific Northwest Bell, and then she and Everett started the Umatilla County Credit Union together in the basement of the Eastern Oregon State Hospital.
She and Everett loved to travel and go fishing. She loved to bake and cook. Always a feast at her table. Ethel was instrumental in starting a chapter of the Christian Women’s Club and was the president and speaker for many years. Ethel and Everett also enjoyed sports, especially Pendleton High School sports. They were avid fans of football and basketball, going to all home games and would travel to away games if possible.
Ethel was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Everett, who she missed every day since he has been gone. They are now together with Jesus and celebrating in Heaven with all her family and friends that have gone before her. What a glorious reunion!
Ethel is survived by her two children, son Benton Bagwell and wife Debi, and her daughter Barbara Cleveland and husband Tom; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Ethel’s life will be held November 2, 2019, at the Free Methodist Church, 1711 S.W. 44th St., Pendleton, Oregon. at 1 p.m.
Thank you, Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, for your kind care and arrangements of our loving Mom for her Life’s Celebration day.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
