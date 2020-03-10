Eugene Anthony “Gene” Doherty passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Hermiston, Oregon. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 13, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Heppner. Concluding service with military honors will follow at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. Following the graveside service, a light meal will be served in the St. Patrick Catholic Church Parish Hall.
Gene was born May 8, 1932, in Heppner, Oregon, the fourth son of William Thomas “Bill” Doherty and Rose Doherty. Gene and his brothers, Pat, Ross, and Tom, grew up on the family farm north of Ione, which Gene farmed until a few years ago.
Gene attended school in Ione and then served in the Korean Conflict. He worked at the Kinzua Mill in Heppner for many years. Gene was a member of the Elks Lodge #358 of Heppner and the American Legion Post #95. He was a strong supporter of Ione and Heppner sports and children in general, and was always an easy mark for kids trying to raise money. Gene touched and helped so many people in his life; they couldn’t all be mentioned here.
Seeing his children, grandchildren, and great-grand-children, nieces and nephews would always bring a smile to his face and he loved visits from just about anybody. Gene also liked to go on “Road Trips” with many of his lifelong friends to sporting events and assorted rowdy establishments.
Some of our favorite memories with dad were attending the Heppner St. Paddy’s Day festival and Morrow County Rodeo each year. The small Doherty house on Water Street swelled to 20+ people during these events, and dad loved being at the center of it all. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Rose Doherty; and brothers, Pat Doherty and Ross Doherty. He is survived by his brother, Tom Doherty, in Payette, Idaho; sons, Ron (Sherry) Doherty in Spokane, Washington; and Steve (Kim) Mitchell in Meridian, Idaho. He was blessed with grandchildren; Matt (Megan) Doherty, Megan Doherty, Andrea (Rian) Contonio, Brandon (Kaila) Engfer, Kristy Mitchell, Scott Mitchell, Brittany Mitchell; and great-grandchildren, Tucker, Piper, Jayden, Olivia, Hazel, Damien, Jackie and Adrian.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heppner Booster Club, PO Box 917, Heppner, OR 97836.
Sweeney Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
