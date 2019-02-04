Milton-Freewater
August 8, 1932 — January 16, 2019
Eugene Delbert Fox was born August 8, 1932, to Delbert and Amy (Records) Fox in Milton-Freewater, Ore., at the strapping weight of 12 pounds. He and his brother Doug grew up on the family dairy farm in Umapine. The Records family were very close and each weekend was large meals and family fun. Gene was also close with his cousins Norm, Kenny and Joan, and they grew up like brothers and sisters.
At 5 years of age, he was in a truck/train accident with his father and had a badly broken leg. This kept him from going to school for quite some time. His grandmother “Da” taught him to read and write during his recovery so when he entered school in Umapine the next year he was moved ahead a grade. He excelled as a student and the next year he was moved ahead another grade. By the eighth grade, he was a very gifted in sports and with encouragement from his father and cousin Norm, he decided to go to high school in Milton-Freewater. While at Mac-Hi, he became a standout basketball player and pitcher in baseball. His senior year he was class president, captain of the basketball team and starting pitcher.
He graduated in 1948 at the age of 16. He was recruited by Eastern Oregon College to play sports, and enrolled in the education program the next year. He played basketball and baseball for them all 4 years as a starter. While in the education pProgram, he met his future wife Betty Johnson, who also was studying to become a classroom teacher. They were married in Enterprise, Oregon, on August 16, 1953.
Gene’s first teaching job was in Imbler while Betty finished her last year of college.
In 1954, they greeted first child Jennifer, while in Imbler. In 1955, they moved to Portland where he taught high sSchool. He received a call to interview for a principal position in his hometown of Milton-Freewater, and accepted the position at Ferndale School. He was offered the position before he flew back to Portland to finish the school year.
The following year he began a 30-year career as the principal of Ferndale school at the age of 26.
In 1960, their son David was born and the family settled in Milton-Freewater.
While David grew up the Foxes enjoyed attending his sporting events. Betty later joined Gene at Ferndale where they positively influenced thousands of children for many years. Their former students still remember the dynamic duo, and many students stated they were their favorite teacher or principal.
Mr. Fox is remembered as kind, encouraging, helpful, and possessing a good sense of humor. Gene often gave Betty the tougher kids because he believed she was one of the best. Mr. Fox was a popular coach, and even drove school bus when needed. When his teams would travel, he would always buy the kids a hamburger after the competition. Gene later became superintendent of the country schools until he retired in 1986.
After retirement, he and Betty built their dream home on Casco Street where he grew huge gardens, managed the cherry orchard and kept a meticulous yard. In retirement, Gene was an avid golfer, and living next to the golf course, he played every chance he got. He also collected golf balls and gave them to friends and family.
In 1989 their only grandson, Eric Robinson, was born. They were thrilled, and took care of him before he started school. He became a big part of their daily routine.
The Foxes traveled all over and loved to talk about all the wonderful adventures they had. In later years, until the very end, he was always working outside in his garden or lawns. He grew beautiful flowers, and grew scrumptious food that he would often take to the food bank. Neighbors and friends remember him as one of the kindest and most gracious people they knew.
He was preceded in death by parents; two infant sons, Kevin and Michael; and his wife of 63 years, Betty, in 2016.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Rob) Blackwell; son David (Jacque) Fox; grandson Eric Robinson of Salem; brother Doug (Betty) Fox of Umapine; and his favorite cousin Norm (Holly) Records of North Powder.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 9, at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Milton-Freewater.
Contributions can be made to the Frazier Farmstead Museum or the Milton-Freewater Library.
To leave a condolence online, visit www.munsellerhodes.com
