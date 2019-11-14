Pendleton
March 30, 1931 — November 8, 2019
Eugene Fredrick Jordan, 88, of Pendleton, passed away in Prineville on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Regency Care Center. There will be no public services at this time, but to leave the family an online condolences or to light a candle for Gene, please go to www.whisperingpinesfuneralhome.com.
Gene was born on March 30, 1931, in North Platte, Nebraska, to Harold Fredrick and Alma Louise (Hayworth) Jordan. He spent his childhood years in North Platte, they were not easy days for a large family. Later they moved to Milwaukie, Oregon.
Gene served in the U.S. Army from 1948 through 1952. He was stationed at Fort Ord, California, and Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. Gene also served in the Korean War as a radio operator and a Morse code interpreter.
After serving his country Gene went on to become an electrician and worked at that until he retired, even owning his own business: Jordan Electric in Prineville and Tollgate Electric in Tollgate, Oregon.
His strong personal faith in Jesus Christ became a guiding force in his life and he was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Gene enjoyed woodworking, studying the Bible, going fishing and his little dogs throughout his life. He will be greatly missed.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Alma Jordan, and his brother Leonard.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Grace Jordan of Pendleton, Oregon; his sons Steve Jordan of Prineville and Allen Jordan of Clackamas, Oregon; stepdaughters Toni (Paul) Fleischmann of Poway, California, and Ronda (Tom) Wilson of Boring, Oregon; seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; his brother Bob Jordan; and his sisters Betty Lockhart, Mary Jordan, Helen Shaffer and Beverly Jordan.
