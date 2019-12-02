Sweet Home
June 17, 1931 — November 27, 2019
Eugene “Gene” Amundson, 88, of Sweet Home, passed away peacefully in his home on November 27, 2019. He was born June 17, 1931, in Duluth, Minnesota, to Martin and Anna (Linder) Amundson. The family moved to Oregon in 1942 and arrived in Sweet Home in 1945, where he met and married Frances “Franny” Miller, his wife of 52 years.
Gene was very close to his family and they have many, many happy memories to keep. He was very proud of his granddaughter, Norma Jean Hartman. He was not only Grandpa to her, but also raised her like a dad. He never met a stranger. He loved people and enjoyed talking to everyone.
Six weeks after getting married, Gene was drafted in the Army and served two years in Korea. Afterward, he studied electrical engineering at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.
Gene worked in several jobs through his life. Some will remember the Amundson bean yard in Liberty. He also owned and operated two dump trucks, as well as doing mill work and construction.
Gene enjoyed fishing and was an avid hunter. He loved hunting in the Sisters area and Ukiah. He also enjoyed going to the races at Willamette Speedway.
After his wife and son passed away in 2006, he enjoyed traveling with his daughter and granddaughter. They went to a Yankees game in Seattle for his first pro ball game, as well as trips to Reno and Virginia City, Nevada, and Paradise, California, and enjoyed the Veterans’ Freedom Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2017. He enjoyed casinos, his pets and feeding wild animals in his yard.
He is survived by his daughter Diana and son-in law Jack Henthorne of Sweet Home; granddaughter Norma Jean Hartman of Sweet Home; sister Anita Clifton and brother Alton Schaff, both of Lebanon; sister-in-law MaryAnn Amundson and Dave and Pat Turk of Rieth; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Franny Amundson; son Marty Amundson; parents Martin Amundson and Anna Amundson Shaff; and siblings Floyd, Arnie, Dick, Ike, Betty, Lulu and Lukie.
He was a special man who was loved very, very much and will be greatly missed but always remembered.
Graveside service with military honors will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 6 at Gilliland Cemetery. Celebration of Life will follow at the Sweet Home VFW.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
