Pendleton
April 20, 1935 — April 3, 2021
Fr. Eugene (Gene) C. Van Beveren, age 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Pendleton on Saturday, April 3, 2021. He was born on April 20, 1935, in Baker, Oregon, to Henry and Mary Van Beveren, the youngest of four children.
Gene graduated from Hillsboro High School and then entered the seminary at Mount Angel Abbey, where he spent nine years in profound study for the Roman Catholic priesthood. He was ordained in 1962 and began his chosen life’s journey as a mission priest for the next decade.
After his devotion to the Catholic Church ended, Gene received his teaching certification from Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Oregon, and taught elementary school for four years. In 1977, Gene continued his calling to the church and his orders were received into the Episcopal Church. For the next 30 years, he was called to many missions throughout Oregon, Washington and South Dakota. Gene finally fully retired in Pendleton, Oregon, in 2009.
Gene enjoyed classical music, reading and the arts. His life was his mission work. His missions were treated as family and his devotion to those people were seen and felt by all.
Gene is survived by his wife of almost 48 years, Charlanne, his daughter Maria (Mark) Nelson, and his granddaughter Aislynn Nelson.
Memorial service for Fr. Eugene Van Beveren will be held on Aug. 28, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at The Redeemer Episcopal Church, Pendleton, Oregon.
