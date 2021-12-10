Eugene LeRoy “Gene” Puckett, age 79, of Hermiston, Oregon, passed away surrounded by the love of his family on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Gene was born on March 25, 1942, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Vernon and Lois (Shively) Puckett. He spent his years growing up in several small towns around the state of Oregon and graduated from Scappoose High School in 1961.
Gene worked many years as a diesel mechanic at Willamette Industries in Dallas, Oregon. He also did freelance mechanic work and enjoyed helping anyone with a project.
Everyone who knew him, knew that he loved each of his six children; he bragged about his grandchildren as well. He loved to tell stories, talk about the good ole’ days, and liked to make people laugh as much as he liked to make them think. Most of all, he wanted to pass along sensible values to help people become their best.
He is preceded in death by his father, Vernon Edward; mother, Elona Lois Shively; his sister, Jennie Pugh; and his brothers, Arrol and Jerry. He is survived by his four brothers, Vernon (Lucky), Jim, Wilbur (Smokie), Lorri; and sister, Fairy Teal.
Gene will remain fondly in the hearts of his children, grandchildren and great-grandson. Terri, her husband, Greg Taylor, her children, Jordan and Zachary, her grandson, Lawrence. Patti Senger, her children, Mitchell and Kaitlyn. Eddie Puckett, his wife, Barbara, and his children, Michael, Evan, Ethan and Emily. Suzie, her husband, Sam Collins, her children, Ellie and Jake. Angela Puckett, her fiancé, Cody Bass, her children, Warren, Madalyn and Evalyn. Corina, her husband, Gary Brown, her children, Mckenzie, Jackson, Elizabeth and Clare.
Gene was laid to rest at the Dallas Cemetery, in Dallas, Oregon. The private burial service was held on Dec. 3, 2021.
A celebration of life service will be held on what would be Gene’s 80th birthday, in McMinnville, the town where he was born.
Celebration of Life:
Eugene LeRoy Puckett
March 25, 2022
2-4 p.m.
1700 S.W. Old Sheridan Road
McMinnville, Oregon 97128
