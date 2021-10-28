Eunice Elene Flanagan, a lifelong Hermiston resident, was born Oct. 8, 1943, in Hermiston, the daughter of Alvin and Katie (Horning) Koch. She passed away in Hermiston, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the age of 78.
Eunice grew up and attended schools in Hermiston and graduated from Hermiston High School. She worked for Lamb Weston in Hermiston in several different jobs for over 40 years. She retired when she was in her mid-60s.
Eunice married Danny Ray Flanagan in December of 1967. They divorced several years later.
Eunice was an avid walker, she enjoyed visiting with friends and family and she held a strong faith in God. She enjoyed spending time with family.
She is survived by her three children, Steven and wife, Jennifer Flanagan, Sherri Smith and significant other, Jerry Hamlin, Sean and wife, Crystal Flanagan; nine grandchildren and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David Koch; sisters, Alvina Tompkins and Angie Cox; and a granddaughter, Lindsey Smith.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the Hermiston Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
Family suggest memorial donations in Eunice’s memory be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
