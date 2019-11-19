Milton-Freewater
October 31, 1927 — November 11, 2019
Eunice Irene Smither, of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, died on November 11, 2019, at the age of 92.
Eunice was born October 31, 1927, to J.R. and Pairlee Garner in Thiel, Arkansas, where she attended school through the eighth grade.
On February 1, 1947 Eunice married Thomas Smither in Malvern, Arkansas. Shortly after they moved to the Walla Walla/Milton-Freewater area where they raised their four children.
Eunice worked for many years at Martin Archery, where she retired.
Eunice loved spending time with her family and enjoyed being a grandma and great-grandma. She loved to have her children and grandchildren over after church service on Sundays for family lunch.
Eunice was known to be a godly woman who would pray for everyone. She enjoyed volunteering at her church, Valley Christian Center.
Eunice is preceded in death by her parents, husband and all four children, Elaine McGill, Kenneth Smither, Cindi Smither-Vasquez and Lorri Smither, and her brother Lowell Garner. She is survived by her brother Eugene Garner of Augusta, Ga.; sisters Fay Wyckoff of Pasco, Wash., and Jeanette Strech of Mission Viejo, Calif.; sons-in-law Roy McGill Sr. of Weston, Ore., and Manny Vasquez of Vancouver, Wash.; grandchildren Jenny (Steve) Luther, Roy Jr. (Melissa) McGill, Troy (Tammy) McGill and Lonnie Smither; great-grandchildren Matt (Bobbie) McGill, Sierra (Aiden) Pringle, Brittany McGill, Kelen McGill, Sawyer Luther, Adrien McGill, Taylor McGill, Kyle McGill, Gracie Smither and Amanda Kidd; and great-great-grandchildren Lane, Rylee and Haylee McGill, and Everett Pringle.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Valley Christian Center, 800 N. Main Street, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
Memorial contributions can be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
