King City
March 10, 1934 — February 12, 2021
Evan L. Larsen passed away suddenly at his home in King City, Oregon, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
He was born March 10, 1934, in Centerfield, Utah, to Glen J. Larsen and Roberta Fjeldsted Larsen. He was the third of five children. Their family lived in Ely, Nevada, then La Grande, Oregon. He graduated from La Grande High School in 1952.
Evan married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Brown, on August 15, 1952. They are the parents of four daughters.
In 1965, they moved to Pendleton, Oregon. Evan and his brother, Darvell, went into business owning Penland Bros. Moving Co., later renaming it to Larsen Transfer Co. Evan also owned and operated the Pendleton Bowling Lanes from 1975 to 1985.
He was an avid Trailblazer fan. He loved to bowl and golf. He played a lot of basketball and softball in his youth, and was invited to play on a semi-pro basketball team.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all his life. After retiring he moved to Portland where he and Virginia served as service missionaries at Deseret Industries and then in the Portland LDS Temple.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Larsen of King City, Oregon; his daughters Debra (Darwin) Rasmussen of Tualatin, Oregon, Christine (Duane) Baxter Wood of Pendleton, Oregon, Carol (Tom) Preston of Pendleton Oregon, and Teri (Jim) Dunlop of Aloha, Oregon; 21 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; his aunts Bea Fjeldsted, Veon Fjeldsted and Carolyn Harris; his sisters-in-law Peggy Taylor, Dawn Larsen and Marie Larsen Baker; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Evan is preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Roberta Larsen; his brothers Dale Larsen, Darvell (and Maxine) Larsen and Roger Larsen; his sister Sharon (and Ralph) Nelson; his son-in-law Duane Baxter; granddaughter Lori Baxter; and nephew Derek Nelson.
Due to pandemic only a family service will be held. Interment will be at the Grandview Cemetery in La Grande, Oregon.
