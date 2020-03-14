Heppner
February 18, 1917 — March 11, 2020
Evelyn Creth Harris, 103, of Heppner died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
She was born on February 18, 1917, at Hardman, Oregon, the daughter of JE “Ed” and Maude Rice Craber. The Craber family moved frequently in her formative years, living in Hardman, Lexington, Pendleton, The Dalles and Arlington. Creth graduated from Hardman Union High School in 1935 (According to the family joke, second in a class of two). Following school, she worked as a domestic and cook for ranches in the area. She was said to have been the sole cook for a harvest crew of over 30 one season.
In 1939, she married Darrel Harris in Heppner. Their marriage lasted 60 years until his death. In the early years of their marriage, Darrel worked mostly in the woods where he was a faller and she was often the cook for the logging and sawmill crews. In 1956, they moved to the ranch on Upper Rhea Creek. In the years she was raising her boys she was mainly a homemaker, but as they got older, she took a job at Wright’s Country Store at Ruggs. She was in her element at the store. A “people person,” Creth loved her customers and they loved her.
Upon her retirement, she and Darrel settled into a quiet lifestyle on their Upper Rhea Creek place where she lived until she was nearly 103. In her retirement years, she was often seen walking the two-mile route up the road to the Slocum place and back. In her later years, the boys took care of her until she moved to Ashley Manor in Hermiston.
She is survived by her sons, Bob Harris and his wife Betty of Boise, and John Harris and his wife Barb of Athena; a grandson, Brad of Meridian, Idaho; a great-granddaughter, Brooke Perez and her husband Anthony; and two great-great-granddaughters, Bayley and Brooklyn; three step-grandchildren, Todd Richmond and his wife Jennifer, Stacey Owens and her husband Josh, Jake Richmond; and seven step-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Reverend DonnaMae Grannemann and her husband Glenn of The Dalles, Don Craber of Clarkston, Dale Hill and his wife Betty of LaPine, Creagh Williams and her husband Jim of LaPine, and Sheryl Kelly and her husband Skip of Portland.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hardman Community Center in care of Dan VanSchoiack, 51353 Sunflower Flat, Heppner, OR 97836.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.