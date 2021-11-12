Evelyn Diane Leahy was born April 20, 1953, in Pendleton, Oregon. She died Nov. 9 2021, at her home in Medford, Oregon, in the loving presence of her four children.
Diane, the daughter of Ronald and Evelyn Black, spent her formative years in Boardman, Oregon. She graduated from Riverside High School as valedictorian in 1971, and went on to Eastern Oregon College, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Education, Magna Cum Laude.
In 1978, Diane started working at Bechtel, where she met James Leahy. They got married in 1979 and shared a life rich in love, family, and travel until his passing in 2018.
Diane had a deep fondness for the open skies of Eastern Oregon, yet lived in many places: Oregon, Montana, Oregon, California, England, back to California, Oregon again, Maryland, California yet again, and back to Oregon. Her sense of adventure took her to all corners of the earth. Her favorite spots included the Amalfi Coast, Malta, Jamaica, Ireland, and Portugal.
She was a consummate host who brought music, dancing and laughter into all of her homes. Diane had an uncanny ability to make others feel understood and accepted. As a result, she created community everywhere she went.
Diane’s kindness will be her legacy. A natural-born teacher, she imbued her children with strong morals and a sense of independence. They are forever grateful.
Diane is survived by her children, Andrew, Alexandra, Allison, Amanda; and grandchildren, Iris, Cooper, Nathaniel, Robert Alden and Julian Avery.
Her funeral will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Boardman at 10 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. A private, family celebration of life will take place in Medford on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Riverside High School.
