Hermiston
October 24, 1927 — May 5, 2019
Evelyn L. Gibson of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on October 24, 1927, in Spokane, Washington, to parents Lawrence and Bertha Olsen Logsdon. She died on May 5, 2019, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 91 years.
Evelyn was raised and attended a country school house through the eighth grade and graduated from Davenport High School in the class of 1945. She tap danced her way into the heart of Dale Gibson during a performance with the Akappa Club and they were united in marriage on August 4, 1946, in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
After Dale was honorably discharged from the Army they returned to Davenport, Washington. They later lived in several places including, Colville, Washington, Bend, Oregon, Davis, California, and Baker City, Oregon, before settling in Hermiston, Oregon, in 1977, where they have lived since.
Evelyn worked outside the home at various jobs over the years and helped Dale with the family business, Gibson Breeders Service. Her greatest joy was being a stay-at-home wife, raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren.
She enjoyed music, square and tap dancing, gardening, baking, cooking and sewing.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 73 years, Dale Gibson, Hermiston, Ore.; sons Craig Gibson and wife Nancy, Gig Harbor, Wash., and Gene Gibson and wife Judy, Kuna, Idaho; daughters Caryle Gallien and husband Greg, Hermiston, Ore., Marla Anderson and husband Clark, San Diego, Calif., and Cerise Smallwood, La Grande, Ore.; sister Hazel Wolfrum, Spokane, Wash.; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; close friend and caregiver Teresa Iverson, Hermiston, Ore.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Duane Smallwood; brothers Allen, Raymond and Lee Logsdon; and a sister, Marie Hafer.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel, Hermiston, Oregon. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery, Stanfield, Oregon.
Please share memories of Evelyn with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Arrangements by Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon.
