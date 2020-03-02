Livonia, Michigan
December 6, 1937 — February 26, 2020
Everett L. Hutsell, age 82, of Livonia, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
He was born December 6, 1937, in Texas County, Missouri, the son of Harry and Marie (Robinson) Hutsell.
Everett married Mary Jane Buchanan on September 20, 1969, in Hermiston, Oregon.
During his career, Everett was employed as an aerospace engineer with McDonnell Douglas, General Dynamics, Boeing, Lear Jet and Ford Motor Company.
Surviving is his wife of 50 years, Mary Jane; children Stephanie (Dan) Sapakie, John Hutsell and Harry (Deanna) Hutsell; grandchildren Michael Hutsell, Katrina Sapakie, Saniya Sapakie, Hailey Hutsell, Harrison Hutsell and Hunter Hutsell; brother Donald Hutsell; sister-in-law Sharon Hutsell; and six nieces and nephews. Sadly, Everett was preceded in death by his brother, James, and his parents.
A funeral service for Everett was conducted Tuesday, March 3, at 12 noon, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Road, Farmington, MI 48336. Interment will immediately follow at Glen Eden Memorial Park, Livonia, Michigan.
Memorial tributes suggested to the Disabled Veterans or the Salvation Army.
www.heeney-sundquist.com (248) 474-5200.
