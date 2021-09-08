Everett Sylvester Hibbitts of Boardman, Oregon, was born Nov. 29, 1940, in Royrader, Kentucky, the son of Luther and Sophie (Morris) Hibbitts. He passed away in Hermiston on Sept. 3, 2021, at the age of 80.
Everett grew up and attended schools in Laurel County, Kentucky. As a young man, he moved to Colorado to work as a ranch hand. In 1959, he moved to Central Oregon and lived in the communities of Mt. Vernon and John Day. In the 1960s he moved to Prineville where he lived for over 20 years. He worked in sawmills in Mt. Vernon, John Day and Prineville. In the early 1980s, he began working for Lamb Weston and later was transferred to their Boardman plant. He has resided in Boardman for nearly 35 years. He retired from Lamb Weston in 2006.
Everett enjoyed doing carpentry work and built several homes for himself and family members. He was a very hard worker who enjoyed staying busy with woodworking projects, building clocks and anything carpentry.
He married Arlene Campbell on March 1, 1963, in Central Oregon. She preceded him in death in 2004.
He is survived by sons, Smokey Hibbitts and Cody Hibbitts; daughter, Lois Hibbitts; brothers, Eddie, Donnie and Lonnie; sisters, Penny, Ruby and Carolyn; five grandchildren; and many extended family members.
No services are planned. A private interment will be in Juniper Haven Cemetery in Prineville. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
