Monument
October 16, 1943 — August 29, 2020
Fanny Fitzgerald (aka Joanne Frances Singer) came into the world with fists balled on October 16, 1943. She went out fighting on August 29, 2020.
Fanny shared a love of remote living with her husband and partner of 58 years, Fred Fitzgerald. She shared a deep and abiding love of music with her eldest son Trek, the love of good fight with her son Skye, a passion for the written word with her daughter Token, and love of an ice-cold beer with her son Star.
Fanny was a fierce devotee of music in all forms and received a degree in music from Eastern Oregon University in 1993. She was also a regular sight in La Grande and Pendleton playing classical clarinet in both the Grande Ronde Symphony and Oregon East Symphony for decades.
Those who knew her knew Fanny as stubborn, fierce and singular in every respect — never afraid to speak her mind and often seen giving the middle finger to anyone who disagreed with her.
Fanny leaves behind her Fred, her four children and four grandchildren, Taber, Jeffrey, Quentin and Chance, to figure out what to do in a world without her.
There will be no public service, as Fanny would not have wanted one.
All who wish to remember her may do so by listening to Ludwig Van Beethoven’s Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor; Adagio Sostenuto – Attaca* ("Moonlight" Opus 27 No. 2) — one of the last classical pieces she listened to before her move into the unknown.
*It’s recommended you turn the volume up just a little higher than is comfortable — just as Fanny did each day she moved through this world.
